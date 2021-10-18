Man shares COVID survival story during governor’s briefing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Sissonville, West Virginia joined Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual briefing Monday updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christopher Holmes joined the briefing to share his story of survival following his battle with the deadly virus.

Holmes said he spent 80 days in the hospital, fighting for his life against COVID-19.

He admitted during the briefing that he and most of his relatives were strongly opposed to getting vaccinated against COVID-19 until infections started to spread through the family in early June.

“My whole family ended up sick other than my daughter – she’s the only one that had the COVID shot. My wife, my son, and my daughter’s boyfriend, we all ended up with COVID and I kept getting worse and worse,” Holmes said. “On June 14th, I went into the hospital, and from there, I just kept getting worse.”

“They had to put me on a vent. They had to put me on an ECMO machine. I pretty much had hoses sticking out every hole of my body. I had a feeding tube. The hoses from the ECMO machine – they had to put two holes in my neck – my daughter said they were probably the size of garden hoses. They had to put a [tracheostomy tube] in me so I could breathe and I’ll have that scar for the rest of my life.”It was tough,” Holmes continued. “I was there for 80 days. I had to take a total of 160 shots in my stomach for blood clots. It was tough for my family. One minute, I’d be doing great. The next minute, the doctors would tell [my wife] that I wasn’t going to make it.”

Holmes said it was a miracle he made it out alive. During his stay in the hospital, he lost 110 pounds and all of his muscle.

“I had to learn to walk again,” Holmes said. “I couldn’t go up any steps. I had to go to rehab and I’m still rehabbing now; it’s a long battle.”

Holmes said his entire family got vaccinated while he was in the hospital.

Now, he’s hoping that his harrowing brush with death will convince more West Virginians to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated as well.

”I have proof that the COVID shot works, because everyone had COVID in my house except my daughter and she was the only one that had the COVID shot,” Holmes said. “I didn’t want my daughter to get the shot because I heard rumors about not being able to have kids. But you think about this: if I told my daughter not to get a shot and she didn’t get the shot and the roles were reversed and she was laying up there in that hospital like me, could you live with yourself if she didn’t make it? I couldn’t.”

Gov. Justice followed Holmes story by urging all eligible West Virginians to protect themselves by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If Christopher’s testimony doesn’t touch all of our hearts, I don’t know what does,” Gov. Justice said. “It takes a big man to stand up and to share this kind of story.

