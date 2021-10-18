Advertisement

Mason County gets new quick response team

The quick response team will respond a few days after each overdose.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a lot of factors when it comes to getting help for those struggling with an addiction and seeking treatment. Elisabeth Lloyd is the EMS director in Mason County, she said the county is eager to debut their new Quick Response Unit.

“One of the biggest problems across the state with the opioid epidemic is people don’t know the steps to taken,” said Lloyd. “We are there to listen to see what they need help with.”

She said the county has answered about a hundred overdose calls this year. Now with the quick response team in place, after an overdose happens, the team makes a visit to hopefully give important answers for those who may need the help.

“A lot of the things that hold people down from seeking treatment especially long term treatment is who is going to take care of their animals who is going to make sure their elderly parents have someone to take care of them,” said Lloyd.

The program is funded by Marshall University and Elisabeth said that covers the pay for a peer support specialist, someone that is a recovering addict. The rest of the team are volunteers including Elisabeth. On visits, they’ll work with the individuals family, teaching them about Narcan, and also offering up other programs and services, including treatment.

“It’s about connection we went out the last week and that is the first thing that I noticed is these people feel really alone,” said Lloyd.

Elisabeth said statistics show, there are less overdose deaths with these teams implemented, and hopes it can change lives for the better.

The number to reach the Mason County Quick Response Team is (681) 222-1331.

