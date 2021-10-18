Advertisement

New River Gorge National Park visitors warned not to throw rocks off cliffs

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) - A national park in West Virginia is telling visitors they need to stop throwing rocks down cliffs, saying it could kill climbers and hikers below.

A Facebook post by the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve says a rock climber recently reported to park rangers that multiple people were throwing big rocks from the cliffs at Diamond Point on the Endless Wall trail to climbing areas more than 100 feet below.

The park says the climber saw at least one rock fall a couple of feet from someone who was climbing, saying it could have been a fatal accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Death investigation underway
Storm damage in Hillsboro
National Weather Service reports 6 tornadoes in Ohio
Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention...
Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge

Latest News

During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice was joined by Sissonville resident Christopher Holmes,...
Man shares COVID survival story during governor’s briefing
Campers wait for raceway championship
Campers wait for raceway championship in Portsmouth
Be ready for this year's holiday shipping
Be ready for this year’s holiday shipping
How Americans are celebrating Halloween this year
How Americans are celebrating Halloween this year