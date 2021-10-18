Ohio & Ky high school football rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two more regular season games to go, more than a handful of local teams are still in the top 10 from the AP rankings. Here’s where they landed for week 10.
Ohio Division V
1. Kirtland (21) 8-0 218
2. Canfield S. Range 9-0 179
3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0 169
4. Ironton 8-1 130
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 119
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 98
7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0 74
8. Piketon 8-0 56
9. Versailles 8-1 54
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0 34
Kentucky
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (9) 7-2 108 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 7-1 91 2
3. Raceland - 7-1 84 3
4. Russellville (1) 7-1 74 5
5. Bethlehem - 7-1 69 4
6. Newport Central Catholic - 6-2 55 6
7. Bishop Brossart - 9-0 38 9
8. Williamsburg - 5-2 30 8
9. Hazard - 6-3 21 NR
10. Sayre - 6-2 20 7
Others receiving votes: Paintsville 12. Lou. Holy Cross 3.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (9) 8-0 108 1
2. Beechwood (2) 8-0 101 2
3. Mayfield - 8-0 88 3
4. Middlesboro - 8-0 76 4
5. Green Co. - 8-0 55 5
6. Danville - 6-3 50 7
7. West Carter - 6-2 44 9
8. Caldwell Co. - 6-3 34 10
9. Murray - 5-2 15 6
(tie) Owensboro Catholic - 3-5 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Edmonson Co. 6. Hancock Co. 5. Walton-Verona 5. Metcalfe Co. 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 7-1 105 T1
2. Bardstown (5) 8-0 101 T1
3. Glasgow - 7-1 88 3
4. Union Co. - 7-1 77 5
5. Mercer Co. - 6-2 62 7
6. Russell - 5-3 38 10
7. Bell Co. - 6-2 33 6
8. Belfry - 3-5 25 NR
9. Lawrence Co. - 6-2 20 4
10. Ashland Blazer - 5-4 18 8
Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 14. East Carter 13. Adair Co. 6. Estill Co. 3. Paducah Tilghman 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (7) 8-0 106 1
2. Boyle Co. (4) 7-1 102 2
3. Johnson Central - 6-2 81 3
4. Lex. Catholic - 6-2 76 4
5. Lou. Central - 6-3 70 5
6. Letcher County Central - 6-1 54 7
7. Franklin Co. - 5-3 43 8
8. Scott - 6-2 24 9
9. Spencer Co. - 5-3 18 10
(tie) Logan Co. - 6-3 18 6
Others receiving votes: Holmes 4. Bourbon Co. 4. Hopkinsville 2. Rowan Co. 2. Warren East 1.
