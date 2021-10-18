Advertisement

Ohio & Ky high school football rankings released

Fairland vs Ironton highlights
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With two more regular season games to go, more than a handful of local teams are still in the top 10 from the AP rankings. Here’s where they landed for week 10.

Ohio Division V

1. Kirtland (21) 8-0 218

2. Canfield S. Range 9-0 179

3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0 169

4. Ironton 8-1 130

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 119

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 98

7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0 74

8. Piketon 8-0 56

9. Versailles 8-1 54

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0 34

Kentucky

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 7-2 108 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 7-1 91 2

3. Raceland - 7-1 84 3

4. Russellville (1) 7-1 74 5

5. Bethlehem - 7-1 69 4

6. Newport Central Catholic - 6-2 55 6

7. Bishop Brossart - 9-0 38 9

8. Williamsburg - 5-2 30 8

9. Hazard - 6-3 21 NR

10. Sayre - 6-2 20 7

Others receiving votes: Paintsville 12. Lou. Holy Cross 3.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (9) 8-0 108 1

2. Beechwood (2) 8-0 101 2

3. Mayfield - 8-0 88 3

4. Middlesboro - 8-0 76 4

5. Green Co. - 8-0 55 5

6. Danville - 6-3 50 7

7. West Carter - 6-2 44 9

8. Caldwell Co. - 6-3 34 10

9. Murray - 5-2 15 6

(tie) Owensboro Catholic - 3-5 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Edmonson Co. 6. Hancock Co. 5. Walton-Verona 5. Metcalfe Co. 3.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 7-1 105 T1

2. Bardstown (5) 8-0 101 T1

3. Glasgow - 7-1 88 3

4. Union Co. - 7-1 77 5

5. Mercer Co. - 6-2 62 7

6. Russell - 5-3 38 10

7. Bell Co. - 6-2 33 6

8. Belfry - 3-5 25 NR

9. Lawrence Co. - 6-2 20 4

10. Ashland Blazer - 5-4 18 8

Others receiving votes: Taylor Co. 14. East Carter 13. Adair Co. 6. Estill Co. 3. Paducah Tilghman 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (7) 8-0 106 1

2. Boyle Co. (4) 7-1 102 2

3. Johnson Central - 6-2 81 3

4. Lex. Catholic - 6-2 76 4

5. Lou. Central - 6-3 70 5

6. Letcher County Central - 6-1 54 7

7. Franklin Co. - 5-3 43 8

8. Scott - 6-2 24 9

9. Spencer Co. - 5-3 18 10

(tie) Logan Co. - 6-3 18 6

Others receiving votes: Holmes 4. Bourbon Co. 4. Hopkinsville 2. Rowan Co. 2. Warren East 1.

mu soccer