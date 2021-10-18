Truck used to dump trash on private property identified

KITTS HILL, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A large pile of trash sat on the Jenkins’ family property for five days. Home surveillance cameras captured a truck backing up onto the property carrying trash and the family asked for the driver to come forward. That person never did.

“We had an eagle eye neighbor and he spotted the truck going toward Chesapeake,” said Brenda Jenkins.

After her neighbor alerted her, Jenkins called Seth Summers and Cole Webb at Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District who drove to Chesapeake to investigate.

“Sure enough, it was the exact vehicle and along with a brand new chain link fence that had just been put in that was part of the chain length fence that was dumped here,” said Summers.

Jenkins say she spoke to the owner of the truck and that they sent a group of people to the Jenkins’ family property to clean up the mess.

“All I know is, they seem to be sorry. But we gave them a chance to try to come clean. They didn’t,” said Jenkins.

Once Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District completes their investigation, it will be turned over to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office. Summers says the culprit could be facing an open dumping charge which carries two to four years behind bars and a $10,000-$25,000 fine. Summer says that is much more costly than a legal dumping fee.

“It’s a lot cheaper just to pay for it than to come out here and take a chance at getting caught dumping. Because we’re going to prosecute,” said Summers.

Webb says it is important than they enforce these laws, as illegal dumping can cause all kinds of issues for the surrounding community.

“There could have been needles, or anything in that trash. That’s the last thing we need is for a kid or animal, or somebody getting hurt. You pile that much stuff together, it heats up inside, it could cause a fire,” said Webb.

