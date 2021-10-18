‘We had a flood and break-in 7 days apart’: Russell Police investigating burglary

Russell, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Russell Police have identified suspects in connection to a burglary early Saturday morning at Matt’s Gold and Pawn along the 1500 block of Diedrich Boulevard.

Officers were called out around 1:30 a.m.

”The criminal smashed this door, took two big whacks at it with a sledge hammer, came up to this case that we always keep unlocked in the event that there is a break in they don’t break our case, but he broke it anyways,” said co-owner Brandon Vanderpool.

Vanderpool says the burglar was in and out within one minute.

”We had a few silver necklaces up there that we think he may have gotten got about four PlayStation 4′s that we’re sitting here and then he was gone,” said Vanderpool.

The owners were still sweeping up glass Monday morning. Vanderpool says the items the burglar stole did not have much value.

“They basically just grabbed consoles, there’s no controllers no cables with them,” said Vanderpool. “They might end up at other pawn shops.”

Vanderpool says the shop has been in Russell for seven years and they’ve never had any problems. Now, they’ve had a flood and a break-in within a week.

“No problems, no people coming and trying to rob us nothing after hours; it’s pretty safe place to be in Russell, well usually,” said Vanderpool.

He is grateful the break-in did not cause even more damage and is asking the community to be alert and look out for each other.

“It could have been a lot worse; I mean they came in and just tried to smash and get something of value and be out quick. They could have destroyed a lot more property if they wanted,” said Vanderpool.

Russell Police are now seeking anyone who may have seen any vehicles or person(s) in the area of the business around 1:20 to 1:35 a.m.

Police do know that a small white passenger vehicle was in the area at the time of the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brent Webster at (606) 473-1411.

