Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas Hazelwood, of Henderson, Ky.(Hazelwood family)
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student.

According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive student.

The student was taken to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The coroner has identfied the student as 18-year-old Thomas Hazelwood, of Henderson, Ky.

The coroner says the cause of Hazelwood’s death, pending investigation, is presumed alcohol toxicity.

The fraternity released this statement about the situation:

We are saddened to share the passing of a University of Kentucky new member of FarmHouse Fraternity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, chapter members and the entire community.

We have encouraged all members to cooperate with the investigation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton says Hazelwood was a first year student majoring in Agricultural Economics.

