Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 11 additional deaths reported, 757 new cases

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 19, 2021, there are currently 8,535 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Kanawha County, a 32-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old female from Wayne County, a 74-year old male from Cabell County, a 46-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and a 62-year old female from Putnam County.

With the addition of 757 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 261,890.

4,222 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

As for the County Alert System map, 16 counties are color-coded as red, indicating a high transmission rate. Four are color-coded as green, indicting a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

Currently, 746 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital battling virus complications, 218 have been admitted to the ICU and 136 are on ventilators.

249,210 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 38,332 additional doses have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (599), Boone (121), Braxton (60), Brooke (56), Cabell (355), Calhoun (42), Clay (44), Doddridge (32), Fayette (222), Gilmer (26), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (92), Hancock (138), Hardy (72), Harrison (538), Jackson (153), Jefferson (170), Kanawha (836), Lewis (84), Lincoln (107), Logan (127), Marion (401), Marshall (123), Mason (91), McDowell (97), Mercer (250), Mineral (159), Mingo (135), Monongalia (458), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (147), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (197), Putnam (291), Raleigh (343), Randolph (73), Ritchie (50), Roane (72), Summers (22), Taylor (73), Tucker (27), Tyler (24), Upshur (120), Wayne (141), Webster (50), Wetzel (67), Wirt (48), Wood (375), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a chase ended with Shawn Dempsey shooting at officers, who returned fire and...
UPDATE | Deputies: Suspect killed after shooting parents
A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
UPDATE: Suspect accused of killing woman and unborn child arrested
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Death investigation underway
Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention...
Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death
Dispatchers tell WSAZ they got the call at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a homicide.
Homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Chief instructor at Marshall University Flight School says school is working to fill void of...
Chief instructor at Marshall University Flight School says school is working to fill void of commercial pilots
Man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge
Man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge
Police: Man shoots, kills parents, shot by police after pointing gun at them
Police: Man shoots, kills parents, shot by police after pointing gun at them
New men's college soccer rankings to be released Tuesday afternoon
New men's college soccer rankings to be released Tuesday afternoon