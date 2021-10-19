COVID-19 W.Va. | 11 additional deaths reported, 757 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 19, 2021, there are currently 8,535 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Kanawha County, a 32-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 54-year old female from Wayne County, a 74-year old male from Cabell County, a 46-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and a 62-year old female from Putnam County.

With the addition of 757 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 261,890.

4,222 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported in the state.

As for the County Alert System map, 16 counties are color-coded as red, indicating a high transmission rate. Four are color-coded as green, indicting a low transmission rate.

Currently, 746 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital battling virus complications, 218 have been admitted to the ICU and 136 are on ventilators.

249,210 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 38,332 additional doses have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (599), Boone (121), Braxton (60), Brooke (56), Cabell (355), Calhoun (42), Clay (44), Doddridge (32), Fayette (222), Gilmer (26), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (92), Hancock (138), Hardy (72), Harrison (538), Jackson (153), Jefferson (170), Kanawha (836), Lewis (84), Lincoln (107), Logan (127), Marion (401), Marshall (123), Mason (91), McDowell (97), Mercer (250), Mineral (159), Mingo (135), Monongalia (458), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (147), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (197), Putnam (291), Raleigh (343), Randolph (73), Ritchie (50), Roane (72), Summers (22), Taylor (73), Tucker (27), Tyler (24), Upshur (120), Wayne (141), Webster (50), Wetzel (67), Wirt (48), Wood (375), Wyoming (129). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

