Deputies investigate after man shot in chest

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One man is in the hospital following a shooting Tuesday evening. That’s according to Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the call came in just after 6:00 p.m.

It happened on Hayleigh Street in Milton.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two men at a residence on Hayleigh Street.

The victim was shot in the chest, deputies say, and has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Investigators are processing the scene at this time.

Zerkle says the shooter and the victim knew each other. No arrests have been made at this time.

