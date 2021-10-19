Deputies: resident shoots intruder in apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment building on MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson, West Virginia.

According to Sergeant Brian Humphreys, a resident shot a man who broke into his apartment.

No word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

This is a developing story.

