Deputies: resident shoots intruder in apartment

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment building on...
Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment building on MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson, West Virginia.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment building on MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson, West Virginia.

According to Sergeant Brian Humphreys, a resident shot a man who broke into his apartment.

No word on the extent of the man’s injuries.

This is a developing story.

