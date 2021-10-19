Herd, UK and WVU still ranked in Division I

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The week eight rankings are out in college soccer and a handful of teams are in the top 25. From the Division I men’s poll, Marshall is third, Kentucky sits at fourth and WVU stayed in the rankings at number 25. From Division II, the University of Charleston men’s team is in sixth with an 11-1-1 record. Tonight in Lexington, the Cats host West Virginia.

Here are the latest rankings according to the United Soccer Coaches Association.

1 University Of Washington 12-0-0

2 Georgetown University 11-1-0

3 Marshall University 8-1-3

4 University Of Kentucky 8-0-3

5 University of New Hampshire 12-0-2

6 Clemson University 10-3-0

7 University of Maryland 10-2-1

8 Oregon State University 8-1-2

9 Missouri State University 11-1-0

10 University Of Pittsburgh 8-4-0

11 University Of Tulsa 10-1-0

12 Saint Louis University 12-0-3

13 Virginia Tech 8-2-3

14 Bowling Green State University 9-2-2

15 Loyola Marymount University 10-2-1

16 Providence College 8-2-3

17 Florida International University 8-1-2

18 Duke University 9-3-0

19 Hofstra University RV 12-1-1

20 University of Notre Dame RV 8-4-1

21 Northern Illinois University 10-1-1

22 UCLA RV 8-4-0

23 James Madison University 10-3-0

24 Cornell University 8-2-1

25West Virginia University 7-1-4

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.