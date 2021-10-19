Man pleads guilty to role in drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who was involved in a drive-by shooting on Charleston’s West Side back in February of 2020 has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia announced Monday that 49-year-old Ronald Edward Tinsley of Charleston pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

Prosecutors say Tinsley was driving on the west end of Charleston on February 25, 2020 when officers with Charleston Police tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Tinsley then tried to speed off until he crashed into a building on the 1200 block of 6th Street.

Tinsley then got out of the car and kicked a semi-automatic pistol underneath the vehicle he crashed, documents show.

Tinsley also admitted he had been the driver of a vehicle during a drive-by shooting on the West Side of Charleston the night before and that the gun he had on his person was used in the shooting by the passenger of the vehicle.

Tinsley faces up to 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.