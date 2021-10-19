New indictments handed down against suspects in 2016 murder case

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - New indictments have been returned in a murder case from 2016 where a mother and daughter were shot and killed.

On Jan. 4, 2016, Candy Newsome, 48, and her 16-year-old-daughter, Kristina “Mykal” Newsome, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home along Blue Run Road in Lucasville. Investigators said the mother and daughter were killed execution style.

Kristian Davis was originally indicted in 2019 for murder in the case. However, a superseding indictment has come down including charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail.

Investigators tell WSAZ the new indictment has been returned as new evidence has been uncovered in the case.

Davis’ father, Anthony Craig Davis, has also been indicted on the same charges. Additional details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Anthony Davis is currently being held in Pickaway Corrections on drug-related charges.

