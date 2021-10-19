Advertisement

Tough night for local soccer teams

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- On night one of the Kentucky high school Sweet 16 soccer tournament, three local teams had their season end in shut out fashion.

On the boys side, Somerset beat Lawrence County 2-0 while the East Carter Raiders lost to West Jessamine 4-0 and Johnson Central fell 5-0 to Lexington Catholic in the girls tournament.

There’s one more local team still alive as the Boyd County boys host Perry County Central Tuesday night.

Here are the highlights from the Bulldogs and Raiders’ games.

