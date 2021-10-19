Advertisement

West Virginia Senate passes new redistricting map

By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON W. Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia senators passed a new redistricting map on Wednesday afternoon. It passed with 31 votes in favor of it, and two votes against it.

In the new map, the Mountain State is divided up into 17 different districts. The Redistricting Committee Chairman, Senator Charles Trump, said the goal was to keep about 105,000 residents per district while also minimizing the number of counties that are split by district boundary lines.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 11 are split between two districts. Kanawha County is the only one that is split intro three different districts.

Senator Trump said that this map may not be ideal for some, but he believes it reflects the best interest of the state.

“This has been an agonizing process in some ways. A very interesting process. But, I think our end result is a good work product. It will be good for the citizens of West Virginia,” said Sen. Trump.

The map will now be turned over to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a chase ended with Shawn Dempsey shooting at officers, who returned fire and...
UPDATE | Deputies: Suspect killed after shooting parents
A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Death investigation underway
Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention...
Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death
Dispatchers tell WSAZ they got the call at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a homicide.
Homicide investigation underway

Latest News

West Virginia Senate passes new redistricting map
West Virginia Senate passes new redistricting map
Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound- Marlee live shot
Huntington shooting- Marlee live shot
Death investigation in Ashland - Marlee's live shot
Death investigation in Ashland - Marlee's live shot
Cato, a women’s clothing store, is adding an additional storefront in the area.
Women’s clothing store to add new storefront