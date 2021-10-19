Advertisement

Women’s clothing store to add new storefront

Cato, a women’s clothing store, is adding an additional storefront in the area.
Cato, a women’s clothing store, is adding an additional storefront in the area.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cato, a women’s clothing store, is adding an additional storefront in the area.

A new Cato location will open on November 11th at the Merritt Creek Farm Shopping Center at 10 a.m.

The Cato store sit between Five Below and Marshalls.

This will be the tenth Cato location in the area.

WSAZ spoke with Cato district manager, Stacy Russell, who says interview for open positions are already underway.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say a chase ended with Shawn Dempsey shooting at officers, who returned fire and...
UPDATE | Deputies: Suspect killed after shooting parents
A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Death investigation underway
Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention...
Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death
Dispatchers tell WSAZ they got the call at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a homicide.
Homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Investigators tell WSAZ the new indictment has been returned as new evidence has been uncovered...
New indictments handed down against suspects in 2016 murder case
West Virginia University
WVU easing some COVID requirements starting Thursday
National Positive Attitude Month
National Positive Attitude Month
Treating brain fog after breast cancer
Treating brain fog after breast cancer