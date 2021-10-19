Women’s clothing store to add new storefront

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cato, a women’s clothing store, is adding an additional storefront in the area.

A new Cato location will open on November 11th at the Merritt Creek Farm Shopping Center at 10 a.m.

The Cato store sit between Five Below and Marshalls.

This will be the tenth Cato location in the area.

WSAZ spoke with Cato district manager, Stacy Russell, who says interview for open positions are already underway.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.