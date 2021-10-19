Advertisement

WVU easing some COVID requirements starting Thursday

West Virginia University
West Virginia University(wsaz.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia University has announced it’s easing some of its COVID-19 requirements, starting on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The university announced Tuesday that it will lift mask requirements for people in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

However, the university says it will continue to require masks in all classrooms, labs, or any other WVU System facility or building being used as a classroom for the remainder of the semester.

The university cited declining COVID infections and hospitalizations from the delta variant as the reason for the move.

According to the university, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask in all indoor settings as well as outdoors while large groups are gathered.

Masks will still be required on the PRT and WVU buses through Jan.18, 2022 under federal guidelines.

The university says it is also dropping the 5-day quarantine requirement following out-of-state travel for all faculty, staff, and students.

“Infection rates and hospitalization rates are beginning to decline across the state and within our community which are key data in our decision to ease some of our current campus protocols,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs. “I urge our students and employees to remain vigilant, and we continue to encourage those on campus to wear a mask when indoors, regardless of vaccination status, especially in areas where physical distancing is not possible.”

WVU is still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. The Morgantown campus has reached a vaccination verification rate of 92 percent for faculty/staff and 80 percent for students.

