Advertisement

Atlanta active shooting situation draws large police presence

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired.

A large police presence was reported outside the Atlantic House Midtown building, described as a high-rise apartment tower, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained” but not yet arrested, and SWAT and Georgia Bureau of Investigation personnel are on the scene, WXIA said. Streets in the area have been blocked.

Residents in the apartment building were told to stay in their apartments, according to a message sent to WSB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges
Deputies say a man who broke into an apartment was shot by the man living there early Tuesday...
Deputies: Man enters wrong apartment, gets shot by resident
Deputies say a chase ended with Shawn Dempsey shooting at officers, who returned fire and...
UPDATE | Deputies: Suspect killed after shooting parents
Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with 3 counts of child neglect...
Children found in unlivable conditions; man and woman arrested for child neglect
Dispatchers say the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband

Latest News

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
Firefighters had to remove the boards on the door to gain entry to the house.
Fire heavily damages a vacant house
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip