Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges
Deputies say a man who broke into an apartment was shot by the man living there early Tuesday...
Deputies: Man enters wrong apartment, gets shot by resident
Deputies say a chase ended with Shawn Dempsey shooting at officers, who returned fire and...
UPDATE | Deputies: Suspect killed after shooting parents
Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with 3 counts of child neglect...
Children found in unlivable conditions; man and woman arrested for child neglect
Dispatchers say the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband

Latest News

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks