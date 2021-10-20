COVID-19 W.Va. | 74 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 20, 2021, there are currently 8,469 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 74 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 49-year old female from Logan County, a 45-year old male from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year old male from Lewis County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, a 90-year old male from Randolph County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Grant County, a 41-year old male from Kanawha County, a 28-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Tucker County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 103-year old female from Fayette County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 61-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old male from Jackson County, a 21-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Tucker County, a 34-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 62-year old female from Jefferson County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Upshur County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 56-year old female from Wood County, a 44-year old female from Mason County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Braxton County, a 52-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year old female from Hancock County, a 51-year old female from Marshall County, and a 72-year old male from Wayne County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Wayne County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Marshall County, a 49-year old female from Cabell County, a 43-year old female from Marion County, a 39-year old male from Hardy County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from Barbour County, an 80-year old male from Clay County, a 33-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Braxton County, a 97-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 94-year old female from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from McDowell County, a 63-year old male from Mingo County, an 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old male from Nicholas County, and a 66-year old male from Boone County. Most of these deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from December 2020 and one from January 2021.

714 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital battling virus complications, 211 are in the ICU and 128 are on ventilators.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

14 counties are color-coded as red on the state’s County Alert System map. Four are color-coded as green, indicating low transmission rates.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

With the addition of 1,012 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases in the state now sits at 262,902.

4,412 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

250,214 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58 percent is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

38,688 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (92), Berkeley (602), Boone (123), Braxton (58), Brooke (53), Cabell (372), Calhoun (43), Clay (40), Doddridge (30), Fayette (204), Gilmer (23), Grant (73), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (94), Hancock (141), Hardy (75), Harrison (493), Jackson (148), Jefferson (181), Kanawha (790), Lewis (94), Lincoln (98), Logan (121), Marion (394), Marshall (117), Mason (91), McDowell (78), Mercer (245), Mineral (160), Mingo (146), Monongalia (488), Monroe (40), Morgan (65), Nicholas (206), Ohio (146), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (27), Preston (196), Putnam (284), Raleigh (386), Randolph (76), Ritchie (52), Roane (75), Summers (29), Taylor (75), Tucker (29), Tyler (22), Upshur (124), Wayne (142), Webster (46), Wetzel (68), Wirt (44), Wood (372), Wyoming (125). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.