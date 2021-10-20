Advertisement

FBI: Cash, shredded papers seen at couple’s home in spy case

Diana and Jonathan Toebbe appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia in an espionage...
Diana and Jonathan Toebbe appeared Tuesday in federal court in West Virginia in an espionage case involving a plot to sell U.S. submarine secrets to a federal government.(The Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI agent has testified that authorities found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested this month on espionage charges.

They’ve pleaded not guilty and have been jailed since their arrests. A lawyer for Diana Toebbe argued in federal court Wednesday that the FBI had no evidence that his client knew what her husband was up to.

