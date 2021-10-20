Advertisement

Fire heavily damages a vacant house

Firefighters had to remove the boards on the door to gain entry to the house.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire in Charleston Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. at a boarded-up house on the 900 block of Miller Street.

No one injured but the fire did heavily damage the home.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

