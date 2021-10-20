Fire heavily damages a vacant house

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a vacant house fire in Charleston Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. at a boarded-up house on the 900 block of Miller Street.

Firefighters had to remove the boards on the door to gain entry to the house.

No one injured but the fire did heavily damage the home.

Investigators will determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.