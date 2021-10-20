Loudendale residents speak on shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Chelsea Pickin’s aunt barely missed the Boone County Sheriff’s deputy cruiser flying through Kanawha State Forest Monday.

”My aunt was going into the park and he was flying out; she said that he almost hit her,” said Pickens. “He ditched the car at the shooting range and then at 6 p.m., we saw four sheriff [cruisers] and state [police cruisers] come flying with their lights and sirens on.”

The whole incident lasted hours.

“It was definitely scary because I have an infant baby, so it was really scary. We had to keep our doors locked even with the police where he could have come up behind the house.”

It’s something Pickens said she’s never seen before.

“Helicopters flying around, someone said they spotted him down here, so they flew back down here and then they came back this way,” said Pickens.

She said it’s unsettling Mitchell Hughes, 30, who is facing murder charges, knocked on her neighbor’s door just across the street.

“Then at midnight, he knocked on the people’s house right there they called 911 and got him at like midnight,” said Pickens.

Boone County deputies say he shot Ashley Goad at random, and that Hughes was armed and dangerous while on the loose.

“It’s good he’s been caught; it’s inevitable he would have been caught eventually. I’m glad he got caught last night when it all happened,” said Pickens.

Pickens said she is just happy she didn’t have to go through the night not knowing whether Hughes had been caught.

