Man facing felony charges after shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband

Barnwell is facing six felony charges including wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A $120,000 cash only bond was set Wednesday morning for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband during a fight at his home.

Shaquille Barnwell, 29, was arraigned in Cabell County Wednesday morning.

Barnwell is facing six felony charges including wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, following a fight with John Wells III inside his home along Hayleigh Street in Milton, Barnwell left the house and retrieved a black glock 9mm pistol from his vehicle.

When he returned, the complaint states that Barnwell fired two shots at Wells. Deputies say one shot hit Wells in the left cheek and the second shot hit Wells in the right side of his chest.

According to the complaint, Wells left the home through a back rear side door and walked to his vehicle after the shooting.

At the scene of the shooting Tuesday evening, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle told WSAZ.com Wells went to the home along Hayleigh Street to drop off his children to his ex-wife.

The sheriff says it happened after the victim dropped children off at his ex-wife's home in Milton.

According to the sheriff, Barnwell the boyfriend of Well’s ex-wife.

Wells was taken the hospital and was taken into surgery Tuesday night.

Barnwell’s court date has been scheduled for October 27 at 9 a.m.

