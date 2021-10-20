Math tutoring program offers free service to students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Despite the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of students across the country returned to in-person learning this fall.

The negative impact on education due to remote or hybrid learning last year is considerable, especially in math.

Founder and CEO of Cuemath, Manan Khurma, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share how Cuemath can help students affected by remote learning.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.