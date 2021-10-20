Advertisement

Ohio legislation would make assaulting referees a crime

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pending legislation would make assaulting Ohio referees while they do their jobs a crime.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is considering a bill that would make such attacks a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service.

The bill also says a second conviction could lead to a felony charge.

Legislation sponsor Rep. Bill Roemer is a Republican from Richfield in northeastern Ohio and a longtime youth baseball coach.

Roemer says more than two of every three sports officials quit during their first three years because of spectator abuse.

