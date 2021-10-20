Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Parents are outraged and taking to social media to voice their concerns and frustrations about a “an inappropriate assignment” that circulated in an English class at Paul G. Blazer High School.

“I read it, and I was honestly shocked,” said Bianca Nichols.

Part of the lesson asked students to define and answer specific questions which used inappropriate language.

Superintendent Sean Howard said the language used in the English assignment was inappropriate and outdated.

“The words used in this assignment were taken from course materials provided with the readings, are dated and inappropriate, and should not have been used. The decision to use these terms reflected poor judgment,” said Howard. “We regret this situation and any offense caused to our students, parents, and community members.”

Nichols hopes the school uses it as a learning tool to further review the school curriculum.

“Accountability needs to happen, and an apology,” Nichols told WSAZ. “The school should look over what is being handed out as assignments.”

Alumna Riley Dixon was surprised when she learned her younger sibling also brought home the same assignment.

“The worksheet is 30 years old, and to use [the language] in a school assignment, it’s crazy. I hope they fix it,” Dixon said.

Howard went on to say, “The issue has been addressed with our staff, and we will continue to monitor closely the information that is provided to our students.”

