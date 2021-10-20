Suspect in 2017 case now accused of killing pregnant woman and unborn baby

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The suspect at the center of a fatal pedestrian hit case in 2017 is now facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Ashley Goad and her unborn baby.

“We relived everything that happened the first time in just an instant, just one message,” said Tanya Smith, the ex-wife of James “Gumby” Smith.

Smith was hit and killed by a vehicle back in March of 2017. According to court records, Mitchell Hughes was the driver and hit and killed Smith. The case dragged out in court for roughly two years. It was in December 2019 that Hughes took a plea agreement and plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

UPDATE | Mistrial declared in Boone County manslaughter trial

“All of this could’ve been prevented, every single bit of it,” Tanya Smith said. “If he would’ve been in jail when he should’ve been, this woman and her child would’ve still been here.”

On Monday evening around 4:30 p.m., Hughes drove to a home in Comfort, West Virginia. According to the criminal complaint, Goad went outside her home to look at a woman’s new car when Hughes pulled into the driveway.

The criminal complaint states that the witness believes Hughes followed her to the home from the area of the Little General in Comfort. The witness told deputies she knows Hughes from her previous employment at Family Dollar and she knows Hughes’ parents.

It was there that Hughes pulled out a double barreled shotgun and shot Goad twice, killing her, the complaint states.

A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested. (South Central Jail)

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said at this point, it appears this was a random act of violence as Goad and Hughes do not have any relation and no known prior conflict.

“[The] majority of our calls are isolated, but when you deal with something that’s not isolated, and the victim could be a true random victim, it’s very upsetting (and) unnerving,” Barker told WSAZ. “It’s sad, very sad. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family but it’s just a terrible situation.”

Barker said Hughes was involved in a string of crimes on Monday, including the shooting deaths.

“(He stole) a vehicle in Sylvester, (went) to Comfort, committed murders, (went) to Ashford, (stole) a (deputy) cruiser, then a vehicle pursuit after that from Boone into Kanawha.”

Deputies say Hughes has an extensive criminal history and is known to law enforcement for a variety of crimes including domestic charges and driving charges.

“We told the courts and the sheriff’s office that he would end up doing this all over again and this is where we’re at and our hearts hurt for this family,” said Sarah Kingery, James “Chumby” Smith’s sister. “It’s heartbreaking, it shouldn’t have happened. If he would’ve been behind bars, none of this would’ve happened.”

WSAZ asked Sheriff Barker why he thought Hughes was able to make a plea agreement:

“It’s a long process, he was arrested on warrants, we went to court, he was indicted by a grand jury, there was a trial in circuit court with a mistrial,” said Barker. “I can’t speak to the facts of why he got out or signed the plea agreement. I’m a firm believer in humane treatment obviously, but there are some people that need to go and Mr. Hughes fits that and we hope, and I hope, that he spends the rest of his life in prison for what he’s done, it’s just terrible.”

“I’m hoping that he does get put in jail this time and he stays there and this family gets the justice that they deserve, whole heartedly,” Tanya Smith said.

Hughes is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Goad and her unborn child.

Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.