HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Catch “The Telltale Lilac Bush” and Other Appalachian Ghost Stories this weekend only: October 22, 23, & 24 starting at 8 p.m. at Barboursville Park Ampitheater.

The Telltale Lilac Bush is Appalachian Artists Collective’s collaborative project with 6 other arts organizations, bringing to life the ghost stories of West Virginia author Ruth Ann Musick, adapted for the stage by AAC’s own playwright, A.E. Gill and featuring original music by Amanda Bridgette.

Purchase your tickets through the link on the Appalachian Artists Collective Facebook page: Facebook.com/AACTheatre

