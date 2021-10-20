UTVs now street legal in Coal Grove

COAL GROVE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Jerry Dillon lives in the village of Coal Grove and owns a utility terrain vehicle. He like to use it as much as he can.

“I use it just to run over to my boy’s house and I go over there, take my snow blade and stuff to clean his driveway off in the winter time,” said Dillon.

He recently spoke with village councilman Andy Holmes about passing an ordinance to allow UTVs to be driven on village streets. Councilman Holmes got right on it, and council unanimously approved the ordinance when Holmes presented it.

“It just made sense because it made people’s daily commute easier. It made getting around the village easier,” said Holmes.

Now that UTVs are legal, Coal Grove residents will have to pick up an application from the village and get their UTV inspected by the Coal Grove Police Department.

“Things like seatbelts, blinkers, a horn. Just things that really apply where that Ohio Revised Code comes in. They’ll inspect that, certify it, give it a sticker and you’re good to go,” said Holmes.

The new ordinance also comes with a curfew. UTV riding on village streets will only be allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Holmes hopes all UTV owners in the village will get their ride certified and Dillon says that is the next step on his agenda.

“I’m glad to see it, ticked to death to see it,” said Dillon.

