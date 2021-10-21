All lanes of I-64 reopen following accident in Kanawha County
UPDATE 10/21/2021 10:45 p.m.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened near the Oakwood Road exit of I-64 following an accident Thursday morning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of three westbound lanes are closed and one of three eastbound lanes are closed along a portion of I-64 following an accident, according to dispatchers.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-64 near 57 mile marker, near the Oakwood Road exit in Kanawha County.
Dispatchers say the fast and middle lanes are shut down on I-64 W and the fast lane is shut down along I-64 E.
Emergency crews are on scene.
No information has been released yet regarding injuries.
