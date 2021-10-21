Advertisement

All lanes of I-64 reopen following accident in Kanawha County

Fast and middle lanes shut down I64 W and the fast lane shut down I64 E around the Oakwood area...
Fast and middle lanes shut down I64 W and the fast lane shut down I64 E around the Oakwood area due to the auto accident.(WV 511)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 10/21/2021 10:45 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened near the Oakwood Road exit of I-64 following an accident Thursday morning.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two of three westbound lanes are closed and one of three eastbound lanes are closed along a portion of I-64 following an accident, according to dispatchers.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-64 near 57 mile marker, near the Oakwood Road exit in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say the fast and middle lanes are shut down on I-64 W and the fast lane is shut down along I-64 E.

Emergency crews are on scene.

No information has been released yet regarding injuries.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
James "Gumby" Smith (Left) and Ashley Goad (Right).
Suspect in 2017 case now accused of killing pregnant woman and unborn baby
Dispatchers say the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband
Shannon Nichols was found by deputies late Tuesday night, and rushed to the hospital after...
UPDATE | Inmate who escaped during work detail found, taken to hospital

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths reported, 1,100 new cases
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
COVID-19 KY | 1,900 new cases, 52 additional deaths
Carter County Board of Education members have selected Dr. Paul Green as the districts new...
Carter County Schools names new leader
Pedestrian hit on N Highway 3 in Lawrence County, KY.
Pedestrian hit, flown to hospital