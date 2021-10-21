Carter County Schools names new leader

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools has named a new superintendent.

Board of Education members selected Dr. Paul Green.

Green previously served as the Superintendent of Jackson County Schools.

According to the Carter County Board of Education, Green has served students in a variety of roles throughout his 24 years in education. His experiences include working as a high school history teacher, varsity basketball coach, elementary and high school principal, chief academic officer, director of pupil personnel, and as superintendent of schools.

The following information was listed in Green’s bio released by Carter County Schools:

“In his most recent position as Superintendent of Jackson Independent School District, Dr. Green led the district to significant achievements including a 5-star high school rating, 4-star middle school rating, and the highest ACT composite scores in the state. These academic achievements occurred while overcoming significant financial difficulties and leading the district to financial solvency.

Prior to taking the position of superintendent at Jackson Independent Schools he worked at the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative where he launched a regional initiative to provide STEM learning opportunities, including computer science, aviation science and robotics, to students in remote rural locations in eastern Kentucky. The initiative was recognized by national organizations such as the Obama Foundation and the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative. The initiative was featured at the 2017 Obama Foundation Summit. Dr. Green received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Morehead State University in 2016.

Dr. Green is married, with four children. His wife, Shellean, is an elementary school media specialist. He is very excited to embark on the next phase of his career as Superintendent of Carter County Schools. He hopes he can make a difference to improve the educational opportunities for all students in the Carter County School District.”

