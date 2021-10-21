City of Charleston unveils new public bus honoring late artist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston unveiled the winning submission of the second Charleston Art Bus competition on Wednesday evening.

The bus was designed by Charleston artist and philanthropist Charly Jupiter Hamilton, who passed away last month.

Jeff Pierson, Director of the Office of Public Art for the City of Charleston, said, ”Public art and art can be anywhere. It’s something that you happen upon, it’s something that passes by you, perhaps on your walk or you’re getting on the bus, just riding the bus. And it creates more energy and vibrance for our city.”

The bus artwork includes portraits of Hamilton, his wife Rhoda, and late Capital High School football star KJ Taylor.

The new bus will be parked outside of Hamilton’s Wonder Mural before hitting the streets of Charleston.

