Collision causes vehicle to flip, no injuries reported

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A crash along Route 2 in Cabell County Thursday afternoon caused a vehicle to flip, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews at the scene tell WSAZ.com a box truck coming off Bowen Highway hit a vehicle headed south on Route 2, causing it to spin and flip.

The driver of the box truck told officials his truck experienced some sort of mechanical failure.

Emergency crews say the truck continued down a gravel road until it finally stopped.

No injuries in either vehicle we reported.

The scene of the crash is now clear.

