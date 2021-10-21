Construction on pump track nearing completion

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Construction can be some dirty work. On Thursday, Kristie Franklin didn’t mind it at all.

“This is a dream come true! We’ve been working on it for about two years, just kind of talking with the commissioners, " said Franklin, who is a member of Southern Ohio Mountain Bike Association.

Franklin and a crew of fellow bikers are building a pump track on the west side of Portsmouth. Bikers from all over the region will be able to meet at the facility and hone their skills.

“It serves a kid on a strider bike up to the pro level. They can all come out here and have fun,” said Franklin.

The new track is built with championship qualifications in mind, and those who are building it are making sure it rides smooth.

“When they’re trying it out, they know what the riders are looking for. So it just adds that extra level to it versus just building some hill and paving it,” said Scioto County Commissioner Scottie Powell.

Upon completion, Powell says it will be the only Red Bull certified pump track in the state. That certification will open the door for future competitions to be hosted at the site.

“It makes it more of a destination, it will be great for the locals but there will be people from outside of the area travel just to try this out,” said Powell.

The track could spark a new era of biking in Scioto County and that is what gets Franklin excited.

“It becomes a hub. Everybody learns from each other and you’re talking, communicating, you’re not on your phone and you’re outside. We could be training a future champion here. It’s a real thing. So this is awesome,” said Franklin.

A grand opening for the track is scheduled for Saturday, October 30th.

