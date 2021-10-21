Advertisement

COVID-19 KY | 1,900 new cases, 52 additional deaths

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has reported nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more virus-related deaths.

It comes as the statewide rate of residents testing positive for the coronavirus dropped below 7%.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that the latest deaths to be announced included a 35-year-old Kentuckian.

The state’s death toll from the virus has reached at least 9,477.

The governor has lamented that virus-related deaths remain far too high, even as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units have dropped.

The state says the 1,899 new virus cases announced Wednesday included 499 among people ages 18 and younger.

