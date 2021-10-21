COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths reported, 1,100 new cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 21, 2021, there are currently 8,634 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,238 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Jefferson County, a 55-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Roane County, a 51-year old male from Lewis County, an 82-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old female from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, and a 63-year old female from Kanawha County.

With the addition of 1,100 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in West Virginia is now 264,002.

11 counties are color-coded red on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating a high transmission rate in those counties. Four are color-coded as green, indicating a low transmission rate.

4,412 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

714 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are currently in the hospital battling COVID symptoms, 211 have been admitted to the ICU and 128 are on ventilators.

251,130 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 58 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

39,379 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (90), Berkeley (639), Boone (131), Braxton (58), Brooke (57), Cabell (405), Calhoun (45), Clay (41), Doddridge (32), Fayette (201), Gilmer (35), Grant (67), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (103), Hancock (144), Hardy (84), Harrison (495), Jackson (144), Jefferson (177), Kanawha (822), Lewis (72), Lincoln (88), Logan (120), Marion (395), Marshall (113), Mason (90), McDowell (77), Mercer (247), Mineral (158), Mingo (149), Monongalia (494), Monroe (41), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (157), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (31), Pocahontas (30), Preston (205), Putnam (282), Raleigh (390), Randolph (73), Ritchie (48), Roane (77), Summers (33), Taylor (75), Tucker (30), Tyler (26), Upshur (132), Wayne (133), Webster (53), Wetzel (75), Wirt (43), Wood (368), Wyoming (132). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

