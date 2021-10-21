Advertisement

Eight indicted for stealing deer meat, illegally poaching white-tailed deer

Buck looking into camera
(WBAY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Eight people have been indicted by a Gallia County grand jury on felony charges of poaching white-tailed deer and stealing meat from hunters.

The indictments come after a joint investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The eight people charged face a combined 91 criminal counts.

Aaron Jones, 32, of Thurman, Brittney Marcum, 31, of Thurman, Randy Jones Jr., 64, of Thurman, Charlotte Jones, 63, of Thurman, James Copley, 58, of Thurman, Justin Wells, of Thurman, William Gilbert, 27, of Thurman and Justin Butterfield, 23, of Brice have all been charged in the case.

According to investigators, a deer-meat processing facility, called A&E Deer Processing, and associates poached 30 white-tailed deer and stole more than 700 pounds of meat from deer hunters they paid to have processed by the business.

Investigators say A&E Deer Processing then sold the stolen meat for profit.

“Deer hunting is a deep-rooted tradition in Ohio, with generations having been taught the values of conservation, responsibility and discipline,” Yost said. “This level of corruption violates those tenets, and protecting and preserving this part of our heritage are important to all sportsmen and women.”

