First Warning Forecast | Wide range of weather expected in days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The beginning of the week was smooth sailing weather-wise as sunshine dominated with warming temperatures. A passing cold front on Thursday has brought an end to this pattern, but warm temperatures are eventually set to return along with some sunshine. From warm days to cool ones and wet days to dry ones, this upcoming week will pretty much see it all.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out of the area this evening, giving way to quieter conditions after dark. Temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a brief period of clearing before clouds increase towards sunrise. Low temperatures drop to the upper 40s.

Friday stays cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s for the afternoon.

Saturday sees a mix of clouds and sun but stays dry with high temperatures warming slightly to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect another partly cloudy sky. A few showers are possible, but much of the day will be spent dry and turning much warmer as high temperatures soar back into the 70s.

Clouds and more widespread showers return on Monday. Some thunderstorms are also likely later in the day. High temperatures reach the mid 70s.

A few showers may linger into early Tuesday, but the clouds will stick around all day as temperatures fall back to the mid 60s for the afternoon.

Wednesday warms back to the 70-degree mark in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Another round of passing showers and storms is possible from late Wednesday into early Thursday.

