Advertisement

Haunted house owners warn of ‘free ticket’ Facebook scam

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It may seem like bad karma to try to pull off a scam involving a haunted house, but it’s been well documented some thieves have no boundaries on who they target.

The men who run Twelvepole Manor in Wayne are thrilled to be back in operation this fall.

They had to shut down their haunted house abruptly last year several weeks prior to Halloween after fire marshals inspected and informed them several things weren’t up to code.

Necessary adjustments were made, and co-owner Travis Robinson says they’re welcoming in the largest crowds they’ve had.

“It feels wonderful to get back to doing what we love,” he said.

However, they’ve learned someone online is trying to cash in on their popularity.

“It’s very frustrating someone is trying to steal money from our customers,” Robinson said.

Robinson says customers who’ve participated in their authentic weekly free ticket giveaways on Facebook have reported a fake Twelvepole Manor account has messaged them and told them they’ve won tickets. Then the phony account user asks for credit card information.

“Absolutely do not do that,” Robinson said. “If anyone is trying to get credit card information from you, it is not Twelvepole Manor.”

Robinson says he’s talked with people who run other haunted attractions who’ve encountered the same problem.

“We’re getting people all the time saying they think they won tickets, and we have to say ‘Sorry, no, that was a scammer, please don’t give them your information,’” Robinson said.

“It’s really frustrating, it’s really annoying, and it’s just not right,” Joshua Adkins, who plays Damien the Clown at Twelvepole, said. “People just want to come in and take advantage of our fans and get money from them. It’s just sad.”

Robinson says if anyone is messaged by a fake account, you’re encouraged to report it to Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child has been arrested.
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in shooting; man facing murder charges
Deputies say a man who broke into an apartment was shot by the man living there early Tuesday...
Deputies: Man enters wrong apartment, gets shot by resident
Dispatchers say the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Suspect in 2017 case now accused of killing pregnant woman and unborn baby
SB 3034 divides the Mountain State into 17 new senatorial districts.
W.Va. redistricting map finalized in House and Senate
Vaccine exemption bill passes in W.Va. House, completes legislation
Honor flight takes veterans to D.C.
Honor flight takes veterans to D.C.