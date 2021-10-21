Advertisement

I-64 deck repairs planned, will cause lane closures

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in Cabell County.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in Cabell County.

Starting at 6 a.m. on October 25th, one lane going in each direction will be closed while repairs are made to the deck and the expansion joints.

The repairs will take place about a mile and a half east of John’s Creek Road in Milton and take about one month to complete.

The lanes will be closed on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from Tuesday mornings through Thursday afternoons.

A press release from the Department of Transportation reads, “Drivers are advised to expect the lane closures and to adjust their commuting schedules.”

