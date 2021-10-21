Advertisement

I-64 shut down after four-vehicle crash

(Gray)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down following a crash Thursday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the St. Albans side of the Nitro St. Albans interstate bridge.

4 vehicles were involved. Two people were transported from the scene with injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.

