I-64 shut down after four-vehicle crash

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down following a crash Thursday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the St. Albans side of the Nitro St. Albans interstate bridge.

4 vehicles were involved. Two people were transported from the scene with injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.

