I-64 shut down after four-vehicle crash
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down following a crash Thursday evening.
Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on the St. Albans side of the Nitro St. Albans interstate bridge.
4 vehicles were involved. Two people were transported from the scene with injuries.
The eastbound lanes of I-64 will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.
