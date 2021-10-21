Money, guns and ‘Gray Death’ found inside Mingo County home

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drugs, money and guns were recovered from a home in Mingo County and two men were arrested Wednesday, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the seizure was the result of a lengthy investigation.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in plain view throughout the residence, officials say.

Approximately 1.6 pounds of crystal meth, over $12,000 in cash, digital scales and 30 grams of meth and fentanyl mix commonly known as Gray Death were collected.

Warrants were issued by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and US 119 Drug Task Force for two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Paul “Paul Cat” Thomasson, of Delbarton, West Virginia was arrested.

Additional charges against Thomasson include possession with intent to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to deliver.

Stephen Andrew Thomasson was also arrested at the scene for possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy to deliver.

