New cable, internet company coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new cable company could soon be coming to Charleston, providing homes and businesses with a second option for the first time ever.

Parkersburg-based CAS Cable filed an application with the city this week to begin offering internet, television and phone service in Charleston. The company currently serves customers as close as Kenna in Jackson County, and wants to continue growing after 40 years of operating in the region.

Charleston City Councilman Ben Adams said this is part of the cable franchise agreement application process, but this is the first time the city has ever had multiple companies wanting to provide service in Charleston.

The city began looking for a company to compete with Suddenlink last year after getting constant complaints of issues with billing, customer service and internet outages, Adams said. City Council still has to formally approve the CAS Cable application, but Adams said they are very excited to be adding another option for people to use.

“There has never been a competitor in the City of Charleston,” Adams said. “It’s always been Suddenlink or its predecessor. This is the first time that the folks in Charleston, the citizens of Charleston will actually have another provider for cable and along with cable comes internet.”

“The system in West Virginia, as you might imagine, is set up to breed competition,” Adams continued. “We’ve just never had it.”

CAS Cable has only had five formal complaints filed against it over the past decade, according to the Public Service Commission. Suddenlink and Frontier Communications typically receive thousands of complaints every year due to service issues.

“We’ve been here all along,” CAS Cable Operations Manager Lisa Wilkinson said. “They’re literally our neighbors and our friends. We serve those people, so customer service is number one to us. We want to make sure we focus on the customer, that we resolve every issue that we have, and because we are not worried about other states, like Texas or other places where other companies do business, we can focus all of our energy and all of our effort here in West Virginia.”

CAS Cable currently provides internet speeds up to 2GB in parts of our region, Wilkinson said. The company’s goal is to remain on the cutting edge by investing money right here in West Virginia. CAS looks to be as reliable as possible and focus on customer service to resolve any issues that might come up.

“We take care of the customer,” Wilkinson said. “If you call us, you are going to talk to a local person. You’re not going to sit on hold forever. If you have a problem and your service is out, typically we get out there same day and get that fixed for you.”

CAS will have a formal presentation to City Council next Monday. Wilkinson said CAS hopes to begin installing wires as soon as possible to have service up and running in the beginning of 2022.

They will first bring service to North Charleston, then the West Side before expanding to the rest of the city. Wilkinson said the installation timeline could be delayed based on supply availability and construction permits, but they hope to begin offering its service in the coming months.

Suddenlink has also submitted an application to renew its cable franchise agreement, Adams said, and would remain in Charleston for at least five more years if approved.

