Ornament submissions welcomed for W.Va. 2021 Artistree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - West Virginia's 2021 Artistree is in need of hand-crafted ornaments to be on display at the West Virginia Culture Center this holiday season.

Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree.

“I want to know what makes Christmas ‘magical’ for West Virginians all over our state,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “Art is a great way to express yourself and your favorite memories. So, when you’re creating an ornament for our tree, keep that idea in mind.”

Ornaments can be sent to:

Elizabeth Yeager

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305

ATTN: Artistree

