Advertisement

Ornament submissions welcomed for W.Va. 2021 Artistree

Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree.
Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s 2021 Artistree is in need of hand-crafted ornaments to be on display at the West Virginia Culture Center this holiday season.

Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree.

“I want to know what makes Christmas ‘magical’ for West Virginians all over our state,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “Art is a great way to express yourself and your favorite memories. So, when you’re creating an ornament for our tree, keep that idea in mind.”

Ornaments can be sent to:

Elizabeth Yeager

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305

ATTN: Artistree

For more information on the Artistree, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
English assignment
Parents upset over “inappropriate” homework assignment
James "Gumby" Smith (Left) and Ashley Goad (Right).
Suspect in 2017 case now accused of killing pregnant woman and unborn baby
Dispatchers say the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband
Barnwell is facing six felony charges including wanton endangerment, malicious wounding and use...
Man facing felony charges after shooting girlfriend’s ex-husband

Latest News

New high speed internet fiber wire will soon line streets across Charleston with CAS Cable...
New cable, internet company coming to Charleston
Construction on pump track nearing completion
Construction on pump track nearing completion
New cable, internet company coming to Charleston
Construction on pump track nearing completion
Construction on pump track nearing completion