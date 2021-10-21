Pedestrian hit, flown to hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was struck Thursday morning on North Highway 3 in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers told WSAZ it happened around 7:22 a.m.

A dispatcher said a truck hit the man. The victim was flown to the hospital for medical attention.

The roadway was closed for a short time, but is back open to traffic.

There is no word on the man’s condition or his identity.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.