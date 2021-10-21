Advertisement

Pedestrian hit, flown to hospital

Pedestrian hit on N Highway 3 in Lawrence County, KY.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was struck Thursday morning on North Highway 3 in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers told WSAZ it happened around 7:22 a.m.

A dispatcher said a truck hit the man. The victim was flown to the hospital for medical attention.

The roadway was closed for a short time, but is back open to traffic.

There is no word on the man’s condition or his identity.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

