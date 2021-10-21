Taevion Kinsey honored by CUSA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball was picked to finish fourth in the Conference USA 2021-22 Preseason Poll as senior guard Taevion Kinsey garnered Preseason All-Conference USA honors, as announced by the league office on Thursday. The preseason poll and all-conference team is voted on by the conference’s 14 head coaches and Kinsey was one of 11 players named to the squad.

Last season, Kinsey was one of just two players to play and start in all 22 of Marshall’s games en route to earning Conference-USA first-team honors. The Columbus, Ohio, native led Marshall in points per game average for the second-straight season, averaging a career-best 19.5 points per game. Kinsey also led the Herd in rebounds per contest, minutes played, shooting percentage and free throw shooting percentage.

On Tuesday, Kinsey was named to the 2022 Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List as one of the best 20 shooting guards in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.

The Herd is coming off a 15-7 2020-21 season as it sees 11 returners and welcomes five freshmen to Huntington for the upcoming campaign.

Redshirt junior guard Andrew Taylor returns to Marshall coming off a season that saw him average 12.0 points per game, third on the team and 21st in C-USA, to go with 5.8 rebounds per contest. The Corbin, Ky., native also recorded two double-doubles last season with 13 points and 10 rebounds against Louisiana Tech (Jan. 2) and 16 points and 10 rebounds against FIU (Jan. 22).

The Thundering Herd will hold an open scrimmage on Tuesday (Oct. 26) at 6 p.m. before hosting Davis & Elkins on Oct. 31 and UPIKE on Nov. 6 in a pair of exhibition contests.

Marshall will open the 2021-22 regular season at the Cam Henderson Center on Nov. 12 when it plays host to Wright State.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.