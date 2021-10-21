Advertisement

Two arrests made in connection with escaped inmate case

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men have been arrested for their role in assisting an inmate escape from the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Tim Lambert, 38, and Aaron Smith, 32, have been charged with obstruction of justice.

Shannon Nichols escaped from Jackson County Correctional Facility on October 13. He was able to escape through an open garage door. Investigators say it was open due to heat and odor from the work being done on the facility’s floors.

Nichols was found in a residence on Cozy Glen Road in Oak Hill on October 19. He was flown to the hospital to treat a self-inflicted injury upon being found by deputies.

Nichols is expected to return to jail following his release from the hospital.

Lambert was a fellow inmate of Nichols.

To view our previous coverage of this story, click here.

