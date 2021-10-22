Advertisement

2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.

A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.
A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.(Source: WSVN/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.

One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The other officer was shot in the chest, leg and arm.

Neither officer received life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a car chase and crash between two people.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

