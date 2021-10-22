Fatal crash closes Rt. 119 in Big Chimney

UPDATE 10/22/21 6:19 A.M.

BIG CHIMNEY, W.Va (WSAZ) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a person has died in the crash.

The 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue will be shut down for an extended period of time due to the accident.

UPDATE 10/22/21 5:00 a.m.

BIG CHIMNEY, W.Va (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital in a crash involving a car and a pick-up truck on Rt. 119 in Big Chimney.

According to Kanawha County deputies on scene, it was a head-on collision.

Deputies say the car was traveling North on Rt. 119 when it went left of center and hit the pick-up truck.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. Their injuries aren’t known.

The driver of the pick-up truck was treated at the scene.

Rt. 119 in Big Chimney remains closed.

BIG CHIMNEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pennsylvania Ave. is closed in the 4000 block in Big Chimney after a crash.

The crash happened a little before 4:30 Friday morning.

